Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Upgraded to Market Perform by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $31.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Compass Point started coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an underperform rating and set a $28.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.45.

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $30.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $32.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -59.41%.

In related news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $560,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,380,174 shares in the company, valued at $66,740,078.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,458,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,726,000 after purchasing an additional 116,504 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 94.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 54,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 26,586 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 41.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 158,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 46,630 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 141.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,238,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,439 shares during the period. 75.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

