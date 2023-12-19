Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $13.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VIGL. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGL opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day moving average is $6.73. The company has a market cap of $128.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.73. Vigil Neuroscience has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $12.96.

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.04. Analysts expect that Vigil Neuroscience will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vigil Neuroscience by 6,988.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Vigil Neuroscience during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vigil Neuroscience by 6,893.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 8,962 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101, a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

