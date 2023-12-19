Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, FinViz reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Vertex Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.08.

Vertex Energy Price Performance

Shares of VTNR stock opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. Vertex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.79.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Vertex Energy had a net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.90 million.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christopher Allen Stratton sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total value of $393,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,431.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTNR. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Vertex Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 156,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. 55.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. It engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. The company also sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

Featured Stories

