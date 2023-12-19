Vertcoin (VTC) Price Reaches $0.0408 on Top Exchanges

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0408 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a market cap of $2.79 million and $13,908.15 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,446.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.04 or 0.00167372 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $226.80 or 0.00534324 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00009015 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.21 or 0.00398635 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00046510 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.27 or 0.00113711 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 68,317,472 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

