Versant Capital Management Inc Sells 305 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Versant Capital Management Inc reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 40.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $277.53. 275,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,357,669. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $250.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $231.49 and a one year high of $278.36.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

