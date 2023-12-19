Versant Capital Management Inc Has $79,000 Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Versant Capital Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 76.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,416 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8,127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 3,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 79,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.49. 1,140,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,872,707. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.87 and a 1-year high of $88.29. The company has a market capitalization of $99.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 64.38%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.06.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

