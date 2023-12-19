Versant Capital Management Inc Has $546,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Versant Capital Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,159,047,000 after purchasing an additional 158,312,614 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16,710.0% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 20,349,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,031,000 after buying an additional 20,228,284 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,447,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,363,000 after buying an additional 746,459 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $88,634,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 95.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 947,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,606,000 after buying an additional 462,016 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $1.69 on Tuesday, reaching $180.16. The company had a trading volume of 106,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,994. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.94 and a twelve month high of $180.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

