Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Receives $41.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.09.

A number of research firms recently commented on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $37.67 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $42.58. The firm has a market cap of $158.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.65.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 208.2% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

