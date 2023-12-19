Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
VRTV opened at $169.99 on Friday. Veritiv has a one year low of $101.50 and a one year high of $170.02. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.62.
Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter. Veritiv had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter.
Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, facility solutions, and print based products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Packaging, Facility Solutions, and Print segments. The Packaging segment provides packaging product materials within flexible, corrugated and fiber, ancillary packaging, rigid, and equipment categories.
