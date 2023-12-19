Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Veritiv Stock Performance

VRTV opened at $169.99 on Friday. Veritiv has a one year low of $101.50 and a one year high of $170.02. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.62.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter. Veritiv had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Veritiv

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Veritiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,436,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Veritiv by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Veritiv by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 32,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 6,951 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Veritiv by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Veritiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, facility solutions, and print based products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Packaging, Facility Solutions, and Print segments. The Packaging segment provides packaging product materials within flexible, corrugated and fiber, ancillary packaging, rigid, and equipment categories.

