Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Stonehearth Capital Management LLC

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $148.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $130.89 and a 1 year high of $149.95.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.