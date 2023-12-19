Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 162.1% in the third quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 61,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 127,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 47,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VTV stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.56. 481,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,328,227. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $130.89 and a 52 week high of $149.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

