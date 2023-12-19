Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by McLean Asset Management Corp

McLean Asset Management Corp decreased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,761 shares during the quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 17,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 94.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 660,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,122,000 after purchasing an additional 320,782 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 299,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,852,000 after purchasing an additional 33,352 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.45. 614,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,841,799. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.11. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $74.90.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.201 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

