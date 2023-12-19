Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Holdings Lessened by McLean Asset Management Corp

McLean Asset Management Corp trimmed its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 37,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 13,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Den Berg Management I Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.64. 1,108,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,188,979. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $94.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.74.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

