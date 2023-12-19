Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 62.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,716,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,130,000 after buying an additional 3,726,138 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after acquiring an additional 517,671 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 66.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,072,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,065,000 after acquiring an additional 426,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,662,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,237,000 after purchasing an additional 328,280 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $232.56. The stock had a trading volume of 207,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,055. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $211.81 and its 200-day moving average is $215.44. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $233.14.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

