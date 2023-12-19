Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) is Mayport LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Mayport LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Mayport LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mayport LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $4,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGIT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 73.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 64.9% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17,033.3% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.24. 842,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,718,223. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.89. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $60.94.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.1582 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

