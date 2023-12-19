Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Mayport LLC

Mayport LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Mayport LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Mayport LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,496,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,152,000 after purchasing an additional 200,697 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 72,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $8,909,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 306,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,033,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Investors Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $10,170,000.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $40.50. 3,315,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,945,557. The company has a market cap of $72.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.34. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $43.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

