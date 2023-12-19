Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Stonehearth Capital Management LLC

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 237,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 5.1% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,496,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,152,000 after buying an additional 200,697 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 72,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,909,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 306,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,033,000 after buying an additional 7,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Investors Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $10,170,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO opened at $40.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $43.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.34.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.