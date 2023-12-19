Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 276,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 3.4% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after purchasing an additional 296,194,508 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,014,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,232,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,351 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 72,563,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,931,577,000 after purchasing an additional 787,088 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after buying an additional 1,508,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,951,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,791,194,000 after buying an additional 3,566,685 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.65 and a 200 day moving average of $40.34. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

