Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,316 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 10,861 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,108,000 after buying an additional 152,648 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,004,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.07. 3,618,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,350,327. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $47.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.28. The stock has a market cap of $115.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

