Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,827 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after buying an additional 598,395,639 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,282,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,166,000 after purchasing an additional 30,551,322 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,861,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,023,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 582.2% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,807,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955,891 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $47.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,510,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,350,327. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $47.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.28. The company has a market capitalization of $115.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

