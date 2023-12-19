Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Gap Up to $45.82

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.82, but opened at $47.31. Upstart shares last traded at $48.78, with a volume of 3,489,905 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Upstart from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Upstart from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Upstart from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.09.

Upstart Stock Up 2.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.41. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 1.98.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.04). Upstart had a negative return on equity of 36.84% and a negative net margin of 48.64%. The company had revenue of $134.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott Darling sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $26,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,769.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 4,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $102,402.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,392.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $26,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,879,769.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,065 shares of company stock worth $3,141,916 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Upstart by 78.5% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Upstart by 4,153.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Upstart during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Upstart in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

