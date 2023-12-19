United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Shares Gap Down to $226.79

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $226.79, but opened at $216.02. United States Lime & Minerals shares last traded at $216.02, with a volume of 289 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Lime & Minerals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

United States Lime & Minerals Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.75.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $74.88 million for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 24.95%.

United States Lime & Minerals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. United States Lime & Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 6.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Timothy Wade Stone purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $200.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Lime & Minerals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USLM. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 8.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 57.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 52.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

See Also

