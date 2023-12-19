United Rentals (NYSE:URI) PT Raised to $650.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $490.00 to $650.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on URI. StockNews.com started coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered United Rentals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered United Rentals from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $466.33.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $568.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $460.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $449.49. United Rentals has a 1-year low of $325.15 and a 1-year high of $581.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that United Rentals will post 41.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in United Rentals by 30.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 179,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,921,000 after purchasing an additional 42,430 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,590,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 11.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 7,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

