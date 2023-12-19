United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.91.

UPS traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $161.46. 760,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,414,657. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $137.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.96.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

