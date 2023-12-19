United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by First International Bank & Trust

First International Bank & Trust reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 35,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 914,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,415,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $137.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.96.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.59%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.91.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

