United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised United Community Banks to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered United Community Banks from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on United Community Banks from $31.50 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.40.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Community Banks

United Community Banks Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ UCBI opened at $29.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.88 and its 200-day moving average is $26.01. United Community Banks has a one year low of $20.37 and a one year high of $35.25.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $355.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.45 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 20.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Community Banks will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is 42.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UCBI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,834 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,829,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,258,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,842 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,380,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,915 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,753,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,191 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Community Banks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.