Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Bought by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,785,000 after buying an additional 264,159 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 97.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,471,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,869,000 after buying an additional 4,669,457 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 26.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,059,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,761,000 after buying an additional 1,496,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 5.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,374,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,376,000 after buying an additional 305,653 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $6,152,066.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,739,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,439,164. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $51.69 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.94 and a 1 year high of $74.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.