Trust Wallet Token Price Hits $1.14 (TWT)

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. Trust Wallet Token has a market cap of $475.95 million and $13.81 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trust Wallet Token token can now be purchased for about $1.14 or 0.00002664 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Trust Wallet Token has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000052 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00026928 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000324 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004228 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Profile

Trust Wallet Token is a token. Its launch date was February 29th, 2020. Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,668,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 tokens. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @trustwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Trust Wallet Token’s official message board is trustwallet.com/blog. The official website for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com.

Buying and Selling Trust Wallet Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet Token (TWT) is the native utility token of the Trust Wallet ecosystem, which serves as a multi-purpose utility token for the Trust Wallet community.Trust Wallet Token (TWT) was created by the team behind Trust Wallet, the popular multi-cryptocurrency wallet application, founded by Viktor Radchenko. The use cases for Trust Wallet Token (TWT) include governance, staking, and access to additional features or benefits within the ecosystem.”

