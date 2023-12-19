Truist Financial Raises Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Price Target to $29.00

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trustmark in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Trustmark Price Performance

TRMK opened at $27.33 on Friday. Trustmark has a one year low of $18.96 and a one year high of $35.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.84.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). Trustmark had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $194.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.27 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trustmark will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is presently 58.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trustmark

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRMK. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Trustmark in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Trustmark during the third quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Trustmark during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Trustmark by 208.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. 65.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

Featured Articles

