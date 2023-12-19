Truist Financial Raises Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Price Target to $75.00

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Prosperity Bancshares to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup began coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.42.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $66.13 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $49.60 and a 12 month high of $78.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.96.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.62%.

Insider Transactions at Prosperity Bancshares

In related news, Director L. Jack Lord sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $132,174.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,713.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

