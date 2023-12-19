Truist Financial Raises Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Price Target to $100.00

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PNFP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.86.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Down 0.9 %

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $86.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.81. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $43.31 and a 12 month high of $90.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $408.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.02 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 23.30%. Equities analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.35%.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total value of $213,247.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,716 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,207.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total value of $213,247.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,716 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,207.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $8,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 202,071 shares in the company, valued at $16,729,458.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,431 shares of company stock worth $8,654,067. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinnacle Financial Partners

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 741,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,875,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 53,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter worth about $2,408,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 81,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,590,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,575,000 after acquiring an additional 9,133 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

(Get Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.