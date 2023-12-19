Truist Financial Boosts Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $693.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $619.00 to $693.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $618.92.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 3.4 %

COST stock opened at $681.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $301.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.44, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $681.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $583.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $559.40.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 28.12%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $15.00 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,333.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,797,118. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 24.7% in the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,470.9% in the third quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 9,834 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after acquiring an additional 9,208 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $2,472,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $720,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

