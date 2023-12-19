Theta Fuel Price Reaches $0.0447 (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0447 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $285.23 million and $4.11 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00093499 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00022788 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00024929 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000229 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005643 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005422 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,386,179,815 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

