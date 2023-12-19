TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

Shares of TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. TherapeuticsMD has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $6.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.29.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($0.05) million during the quarter. TherapeuticsMD had a net margin of 47.29% and a return on equity of 133.83%.

In other news, CEO Marlan D. Walker sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total value of $33,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,115 shares in the company, valued at $155,035.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,263 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 46,974 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 312,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 14,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 258.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,069 shares in the last quarter. 28.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY,BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brands. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

