The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. cut its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 34.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 548.1% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRV stock opened at $183.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.76. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.29%.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,786.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRV. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.17.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

