The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stake Raised by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 109.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,117 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 4.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Boeing by 1,064.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 68.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on BA. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.12.

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $263.58. 2,000,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,684,224. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.41 and a beta of 1.53. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $265.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $209.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.37.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($6.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.