The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,307 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 62.5% in the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 523.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.12.

NYSE BA opened at $260.41 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.25 and a 1 year high of $265.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.37. The company has a market cap of $157.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.41 and a beta of 1.53.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($6.18) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

