Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) PT Raised to $70.00

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

TCBI has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.56.

Shares of TCBI opened at $62.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $42.79 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.17. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $472.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.54 per share, for a total transaction of $436,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 278,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,162,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.54 per share, for a total transaction of $436,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 278,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,162,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.48 per share, with a total value of $332,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 285,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,811,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 29,066 shares of company stock worth $1,108,506. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 64.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

