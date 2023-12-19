Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

TEF has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. New Street Research lowered shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.

TEF opened at $3.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Telefónica has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $4.53.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Telefónica had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 7.32%. Equities research analysts expect that Telefónica will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1592 per share. This represents a yield of 5.9%. This is a positive change from Telefónica’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Telefónica by 1.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 243,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Telefónica by 11.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 11,579 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telefónica by 13.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 433,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 50,782 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Telefónica by 12.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 176,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 19,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Telefónica by 67.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 157,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 63,845 shares during the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

