TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $144.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TEL. StockNews.com began coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded TE Connectivity from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.88.

NYSE TEL opened at $140.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity has a 52-week low of $111.94 and a 52-week high of $146.60.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 358.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 174.0% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

