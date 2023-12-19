Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division cut its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 85.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,707 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 57,387 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Target were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Trust lifted its stake in Target by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 22,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,276,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in Target by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,226 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Target by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,090 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 35.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,183,589,000 after buying an additional 2,343,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TGT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.07.

Target Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TGT stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,544,528. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.86. The company has a market capitalization of $63.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

