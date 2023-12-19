T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. T-Mobile US accounts for 1.2% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Softbank Group CORP. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 9.0% in the second quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 43,338,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,019,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566,400 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,746,412 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,742,992,000 after purchasing an additional 10,564,117 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,733,273 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,435,452,000 after buying an additional 874,192 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $2,801,442,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,537,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,108 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,289,422.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,289,422.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deeanne King sold 8,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $1,297,034.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,052,210.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,672 shares of company stock valued at $27,911,403. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $155.88. 803,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,268,837. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.82. The company has a market capitalization of $180.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $161.19.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

