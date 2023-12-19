Susquehanna Begins Coverage on Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a positive rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock.

ZS has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zscaler from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $200.35.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $222.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $84.93 and a 52-week high of $224.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.66.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott C. Darling sold 24,038 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total transaction of $5,080,671.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,293,443.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,855 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.47, for a total transaction of $576,206.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,803,326. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott C. Darling sold 24,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total transaction of $5,080,671.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,293,443.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 137,973 shares of company stock worth $26,412,265. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $910,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

