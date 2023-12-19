Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) is Bath Savings Trust Co’s 4th Largest Position

Bath Savings Trust Co reduced its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,530 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Stryker makes up about 3.8% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Stryker were worth $31,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 692.9% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $290.28. 216,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,123. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $236.60 and a 1 year high of $306.93. The firm has a market cap of $110.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $280.06 and its 200 day moving average is $284.19.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,722.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $16,262,020.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,034 shares in the company, valued at $23,330,498.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.95.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

