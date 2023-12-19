Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC cut its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $46.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.11. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $47.60.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

