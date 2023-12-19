StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Intellicheck Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE IDN opened at $1.95 on Friday. Intellicheck has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.73 million, a PE ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.28.
Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 million. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 18.04%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intellicheck will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Intellicheck
Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Intellicheck
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- The 8 best agricultural ETFs to consider for your portfolio
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Roblox isn’t dead, but the metaverse is
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Darden Restaurants and the slow grind of success
Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.