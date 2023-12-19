StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Intellicheck Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IDN opened at $1.95 on Friday. Intellicheck has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.73 million, a PE ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.28.

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 million. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 18.04%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intellicheck will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Intellicheck

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 36.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

