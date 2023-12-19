StockNews.com Downgrades Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) to Hold

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
NYSEAMERICAN GTE traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.87. 28,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,534. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.41 million, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $380.13. Gran Tierra Energy has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $10.30.
Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $179.92 million for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 2.99%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 264.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 22,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.84% of the company’s stock.
Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
