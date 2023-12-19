StockNews.com Downgrades Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $410.00 to $330.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th.

DDS opened at $388.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $333.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $330.48. Dillard’s has a 52-week low of $272.58 and a 52-week high of $417.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.98.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $9.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.23 by $2.26. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 43.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dillard’s will post 40.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDS. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Dillard’s by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the first quarter worth approximately $447,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 15.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 37.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,794,000 after buying an additional 20,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.

