StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Computer Task Group Stock Performance

CTG opened at $10.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.40. Computer Task Group has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.95 million, a P/E ratio of 350.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.83.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $71.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.14 million. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 0.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Computer Task Group will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTG. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Computer Task Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Computer Task Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Computer Task Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Computer Task Group by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Computer Task Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology-related services in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services. The company offers business process transformation solutions, including advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions comprising application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.

