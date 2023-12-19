Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC Sells 47,332 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,332 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 9.0% of Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5,924.9% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 467,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,462,000 after acquiring an additional 459,949 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,423,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,559,000 after acquiring an additional 163,932 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 2,930,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,454,000 after acquiring an additional 117,764 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 67,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after acquiring an additional 8,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 396,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,709,000 after acquiring an additional 33,319 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VTV opened at $148.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $104.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $130.89 and a 52 week high of $149.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.36.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

